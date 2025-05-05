Odisha: Youth arrested for raping woman and minor daughter after blackmailing with obscene photos and videos

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old youth for allegedly raping a woman and her 14-year-old daughter since the last one month by blackmailing them of making their obscene photos and videos viral.

The accused Saroj Behera belongs to Jajpur district. He had been working as a domestic help at a house near Rabi Talkies square within Badagada police limits. The woman and her daughter reportedly lived in a house nearby.

Police said Behera had reportedly captured objectionable videos and photographs of the woman and her daughter. He then allegedly raped the duo on multiple occasions by threatening to make their obscene photos and videos viral. He also allegedly sent the objectionable videos of the woman to her husband.

“On receiving the complaint, a case was registered and Behera arrested,” said an officer of Badagada police station.