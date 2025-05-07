Odisha to carry out fire safety audit of all govt hospitals within 15 days

BHUBANESWAR: In the wake of recent hospital fire incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Kerala, the state government has directed officials to complete fire safety inspections in all public health facilities within 15 days.

After a high-level meeting on Tuesday, Health and Family Welfare secretary Aswathy S issued the directive to conduct fire safety audits by joint teams of officials comprising fire officers, electrical inspectors, engineers, and chief medical and public health officers.

While the officials have been tasked to conduct inspections in all health facilities from PHC to medical college and hospitals, priority will be given to operation theatres (OTs), intensive care units (ICUs), special newborn care units

(SNCUs), and heavy power load installations like CT scan/MRI machines which are more prone to electrical incidents.

The Health secretary also directed to ensure proper and safe connections of the generators with the electrical wiring system in the buildings to prevent any possible short circuit. It was decided that the fire safety structures would henceforth be integrated into hospital construction plans from the design stage, eliminating the need for post-construction retrofitting.

After the inspection, each district will have to submit a detailed list of identified fire safety gaps along with estimated corrective measures and plans within the stipulated period.

Aswathy said the state government has earmarked `300 crore to strengthen fire safety measures across government health institutions. The districts will be provided necessary funds based on their respective corrective action plans, she said.

The Health secretary also directed that regular mock fire drills be conducted in collaboration with local fire departments. Besides, periodic review meetings with relevant stakeholders and timely maintenance of all fire and electrical safety equipment were mandated. In January, the Orissa High Court had directed the director general of Fire Services, Home Guards and Civil Defence to conduct a fire safety audit of hospitals, both in public and private sector, and file a detailed affidavit on their status.