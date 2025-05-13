Odisha man killed over coconut plucking price

BHUBANESWAR: A lawyer allegedly attacked a coconut plucker with a machete near Garage Chhak in the capital city on Monday.

Police said the coconut plucker identified as Banamali Behera was plucking coconuts from a tree in a house when the lawyer asked him to come to his residence for the same purpose. Behera charged Rs 300 to pluck coconuts from a tree in his house.

However, he allegedly refused to pay the amount demanded by Behera and asked him to do the job at lower price. A heated exchange broke out between them and the man allegedly snatched Behera’s machete and attacked him. Behera sustained serious head injuries in the incident and was rushed to a hospital.

Behera’s wife later lodged a complaint with Lingaraj police in this regard. “A case was registered and investigation launched into the matter. The accused is absconding and efforts are being made to nab him,” said an officer of Lingaraj police station.