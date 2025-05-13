Two youths attacked in separate incidents in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Miscreants allegedly attacked two persons with sharp weapons in separate incidents near the capital city’s high-security zone areas - Raj Bhavan and Forest Park late on Monday evening.

In the first incident, the victim Satyabrata Pradhan was attacked with sharp weapons near Raj Bhavan within Capital police limits. Sources said the attackers were possibly residents of a slum in Unit-VIII area.

Another Vicky Nayak too, was assaulted by a group of anti-socials near Forest Park within Airport police limits. Nayak, who sustained critical injuries on his hand was initially taken to a local hospital and later shifted to SCB medical college and hospital in Cuttack. Police suspect the attack was possibly a fallout of past enmity. They are probing whether both the incidents are connected.

Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena said a manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits involved in the crimes. Notably, high-security zones have witnessed a sharp rise in crimes in the recent months.