Next public grievance hearing to take place in Berhampur soon: Odisha CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Encouraged by the huge success of the public grievance hearing at Sambalpur, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said similar programmes will be held at the regional level.

After the 11th round of public grievance redressal programme at the new grievance cell in Unit-II here, the chief minister said a programme similar to Sambalpur will be organised in the southern region, possibly at Berhampur, and another in the northern region.

“Our efforts will be to take the CM’s grievance cell to the district level so that people feel the government is coming to them to address their problems. We are planning to hear public grievance at important locations of the state which will be convenient for the people to reach,” Majhi said.

Expressing happiness over the fact that people’s faith in the grievance redressal system has increased, the chief minister said the government will continues to provide justice to the people through this programme.

“The government is committed to listening to people’s grievances, taking steps to resolve them and providing assistance to the poor and needy,” he asserted. On the day, Majhi disbursed financial assistance of Rs 13.50 lakh to 14 patients suffering from critical illnesses for their medical expenses, from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

As usual, he first met differently- abled and terminally ill individuals and listened to their problems. On the grievance resolution front, the chief minister said around 8,713 out of a total of 10,234 grievances, which account for 85 per cent, have been resolved by the end of the 10th round of the grievance redressal programme.

“The remaining complaints are being processed and deserving cases will be disposed of and justice delivered soon,” he assured.

Over 1,000 complaints were registered online on the day of which a majority was heard and resolved by the CM with assistance from six of his cabinet colleagues and senior officers.