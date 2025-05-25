Srimandir to get lightning arresters soon

BHUBANESWAR: Lightning arresters will be installed at the high rise subsidiary shrines like Bimala, Mahalaxmi, Bhubaneswari, Adi Nrusingha and Surya temples on the premises of Shree Jagannath temple in Puri.

This was discussed at a meeting between the director general (DG) of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Yadubir Singh Rawat and chief administrator of SJTA Arabinda Kumar Padhee on Saturday.

The ongoing and upcoming conservation and restoration works to be taken up in Srimandir were discussed at the meeting. It focused on collaborative initiatives to preserve the temple’s architectural heritage, structural integrity, and cultural significance.

Issues like completion of balance conservation and repair works of Ratna Bhandar, the temple complex and the critical ones to be taken up in the Garbha Gruha during the Rath Yatra were discussed.