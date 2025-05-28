Odisha government set to delayer file movement to speed up decision-making

If the file has to go to development commissioner, the chief secretary, a minister or the chief minister then another five to six layers are added. This makes decision-making a time-taking process. A decision has been taken to cut the process short by deducting at least two to three layers. Like there is no reason for every file to move from ASO or SO to the under secretary. It can be decided which file to move from ASO or SO directly to under secretary without by cutting out the desk officer. Similarly, a deputy secretary or additional secretary can be bypassed.

The chief secretary said file movement from the ASO/SO to a secretary should be completed in only three layers and efforts should be made by the departments to implement the decision.

Development commissioner Anu Garg said opinion from the departments have been sought and a decision in this regard will be taken soon.

The all-secretaries meeting also discussed about finalising programmes for celebration of one year of the BJP government at the state and district level. Expenditure of different departments was also discussed. The meeting was informed that expenditure on a total has increased by 35 per cent by April compared to the same period in the last financial year. Besides, expenditure on projects have increased by 67 per cent during the same period.