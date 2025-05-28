Rainfall to be above normal in Odisha this monsoon: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will experience above normal rainfall in the ensuing monsoon season between June and September, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday.

Bhubaneswar met centre director Manorama Mohanty said as per IMD’s forecast of southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall from June to September, Odisha is one of the states in the central India landscape where the rainfall is expected to be 106 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).

The IMD’s seasonal forecast states that rainfall across south peninsular and central India will be above normal and quantitatively above 106 per cent of the LPA.

As per met department statistics, Odisha has already recorded above-normal rain in the pre-monsoon season from March to May so far. The pre-monsoon rainfall in the state as of now is about 59 per cent above normal.

“From March 1 to May 27, Odisha has received 188.9 mm rainfall - around 69.8 mm more than the average rainfall of 119.1 mm,” Mohanty said.

With conditions remaining favourable, the Met director said, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach the state within next three days. The monsoon is expected hit Odisha by May 31, at least 10 days earlier, as the usual time of monsoon arrival in the state is June 10.