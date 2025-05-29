BJP to announce around 20 new NACs in Odisha on June 12, aiming to boost urban coverage to 30%

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP government is planning to announce new notified area councils (NACs) on the first anniversary of coming to power in Odisha, on June 12.

Speaking to mediapersons on Wednesday, Housing and Urban Development Minister Krushna Chandra Mahapatra said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will make an announcement in this connection soon.

“The government aims to increase urban coverage in the state from the current 17 per cent to 30 per cent by announcing new NACs and municipalities,” the minister said adding, after the announcement, notification creating the new urban bodies will be issued.

Though the number of new NACs is yet to be officially announced, sources said the number of new urban bodies in the first phase will be around 20. Mahapatra said proposals for formation of the new NACs have been received from all the 30 districts. “The proposals have been referred to the Panchayati Raj department for review,” he added.

The creation of new NACs are part of the state’s urban development initiative to boost economic growth and development in smaller urban centres by providing better infrastructure and services to the residents. In February last year, the Odisha government had announced 34 per cent new NACs and five new municipalities, taking the total number of urban local bodies to 149.

The BJD has, however, criticised this move of the BJP government. Party spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said the government has changed the criteria of NAC formation without having an infrastructural backup.