Union Minister Shivaji Chouhan launches ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ in Puri, lauds Odisha’s initiatives

BHUBANESWAR: Union Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday called upon people to join the ‘Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan’ which aims to create awareness among farmers about modern technologies through scientific outreach and sustainable practices for higher productivity.

Launching a nationwide campaign from Sakhigopal in Puri district in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo, Chouhan said the joint initiative by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) is a concrete step towards transforming Indian agriculture and securing the food future of the country through scientific innovation and grassroots participation.

“This campaign will adopt a two-way communication approach. On one hand, scientists will share research and technical information with farmers, while on the other hand, they will gather information about the challenges faced by farmers. These findings will help guide future research efforts and provide practical, location-specific solutions. To connect ‘Lab to Land’, scientists of ICAR and Krishi Vigyan Kendras will be associated with this fortnight-long campaign,” the Union minister said.