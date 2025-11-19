Over 2,400 PMAY beneficiaries in Cuttack yet to build houses after receiving first instalment

CUTTACK: Nearly 2,402 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Cuttack district who had availed the first instalment money to initiate construction of their houses under the scheme have not done so, revealed a survey by the district administration.

As per the guidelines of the PMAY, a beneficiary is entitled to receive Rs 40,000 in the first instalment towards laying the foundation and constructing their house up to plinth level. After utilisation of the first instalment money, the second instalment of Rs 65,000 is provided towards further construction and roof casting, followed by the final instalment of Rs 15,000 for plastering the house.

The second and final instalment money is released after geo-tagging of the under-construction house of the beneficiary.

However, around 2,402 beneficiaries have not carried out the construction work as per the guidelines of the scheme.

Of them, the highest 442 beneficiaries are from Athagarh block, followed by 369 each in Tangi-Choudwar and Narasinghpur blocks, 286 in Banki, 223 in Nischintakoili, 158 in Badamba, 135 in Mahanga, 125 in Tigiria and 83 in Baranga block.

These people have stopped construction of their houses just after laying the foundation.

Official sources said these beneficiaries availed work order and withdrew the first instalment money but did not construct their house. Since they have failed to utilise the funds, release of their second and final instalment has been stalled.

Meanwhile, recovering the first instalment money from these beneficiaries has posed a challenge for the officials.

“Several beneficiaries have been found to have misutilised the funds. Some have even spent the money towards their daughters’ or sisters’ marriage. If they fail to carry out the house construction work, they will have to return the money,” said a senior officer.

He added that necessary steps have been initiated to issue show-cause notices to these beneficiaries.

If they fail to comply with the norms, action will be taken against them, the officer said.