District collectors, SPs directed to conduct surprise visits to jails in Odisha

CUTTACK: The directorate of Prisons and Correctional Services, Odisha has instructed all district collectors and SPs to conduct surprise visits to jails for monitoring the living conditions of the inmates and overall management of the prisons.

In a letter to all district collectors and SPs, DG of Prisons Sushant Kumar Nath stated that the living conditions in different jails of the state have from time to time attracted the attention of the government due to various observations made by the NHRC, OHRC and media reports, particularly with regard to certain deficiencies in management and upkeep of prisons.

“In this context, the district magistrates and superintendents of police have been advised by the state government to undertake regular as well as surprise inspections/visits of the jails within their respective jurisdictions,” the letter stated.

Nath said such visits would improve maintenance of discipline and transparency in jail administration as well as contribute towards improving the living condition and welfare of the inmates. Attaching a detailed checklist of points to be covered, he further directed all collectors and SPs to conduct joint or individual surprise visits to jails under their respective jurisdictions at regular intervals and submit detailed report to the Prisons directorate for review and necessary action.

The directive is said to have come in the wake of the recent incident where two under-trial prisoners escaped the Choudwar Circle Jail on October 2 despite heightened vigilance. It has raised serious questions about the internal surveillance and management at the jail.