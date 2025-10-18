Odisha adopts Centre’s ‘no gift policy’ during Diwali, other festivals

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Friday adopted the ‘no gift policy’ prohibiting the use of public funds for gifts and related items during festive occasions like Diwali. The move is in line with the decision of the Ministry of Finance.

In a letter issued to all departments and public sector enterprises, the state government has directed strict adherence to the Ministry of Finance’s office memorandum released on September 19. The memorandum bars all ministries, departments and other government bodies from incurring any expenditure on gifts, mementoes, sweets or similar items during Diwali and other festivals.

“In pursuance of the Ministry of Finance’s no gift policy, it is impressed upon all state government offices and PSUs that no expenditure shall be incurred on gifts and related items for Diwali and other festivals,” the Finance department stated in its communication.

The move is aimed at promoting fiscal discipline and curb unnecessary expenditure from the state exchequer, particularly during the festive season when such spending tends to increase.

Officials have been advised to ensure strict compliance with the instructions and refrain from using government funds for any form of gift-giving or celebration-related expenses.

Appreciating the move, deputy chief minister Pravati Parida has requested everyone not to bring gifts to her office. In a social media post, she said as per the ‘no gift policy’, exchange of gifts or related expenses will not be made in any government office or public sector enterprise.