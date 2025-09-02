Odisha CM Majhi on four-day visit to New Delhi; to attend SEMICON, GST meet

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to New Delhi. He is scheduled to attend the SEMICON India 2025 conclave, which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Tuesday, official sources said.
The chief minister joining the SEMICON India conclave assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent approval of Union cabinet of two semiconductor manufacturing units for Odisha.
SicSem Private Limited in collaboration with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd, UK, will establish an integrated facility of silicon carbide (SiC)-based compound semiconductors at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. This will be the first commercial compound fab in the country.
3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) will be setting up a vertically-integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit at Info Valley. This unit will bring the world’s most advanced packaging technology to India.
Majhi, who holds the Finance portfolio, will also attend the two-day GST council meeting beginning September 3. The meeting to be chaired by Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will discuss the central government’s proposal to reduce GST slabs.
The GST council comprising Finance ministers of all states will deliberate on the recommendations by the Group of Ministers (GoMs) on rationalisation of the rate, compensation cess, and health and life insurance. The GoMs on GST met on August 21 and agreed in-principle with the Centre’s proposal for a two-slab GST.
Majhi had attended the last GST Council meeting held at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan in December last year, during which several decisions were taken.
The CM is scheduled to open an Omfed Cafe and Koraput Coffee Cafe at Odisha Bhawan on September 4. He is also likely to meet several Union ministers to discuss matters relating to the state. He will return to the state on September 5, the sources said.