Odisha CM Majhi on four-day visit to New Delhi; to attend SEMICON, GST meet

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday embarked on a four-day visit to New Delhi. He is scheduled to attend the SEMICON India 2025 conclave, which is to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Yashobhoomi in the national capital on Tuesday, official sources said.

The chief minister joining the SEMICON India conclave assumes significance in the backdrop of the recent approval of Union cabinet of two semiconductor manufacturing units for Odisha.

SicSem Private Limited in collaboration with Clas-SiC Wafer Fab Ltd, UK, will establish an integrated facility of silicon carbide (SiC)-based compound semiconductors at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. This will be the first commercial compound fab in the country.

3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) will be setting up a vertically-integrated advanced packaging and embedded glass substrate unit at Info Valley. This unit will bring the world’s most advanced packaging technology to India.