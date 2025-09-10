15 including minor hurt in separate Ama Bus mishaps

CUTTACK: At least 15 persons including a minor girl sustained injuries in two separate Ama Bus mishaps in the city here on Tuesday.

The first incident took place on NH-16 near Chatilo Gada within Tangi police limits. At least 14 passengers were injured after the Ama Bus in which they were travelling collided with a stationary tanker at its rear.

All the injured passengers were rushed to Tangi community health centre. While most of them with minor injuries were discharged after being administered first-aid, the driver and the guide, who sustained grievous injuries in the mishap, were shifted to SCB medical college and hospital.

“Preliminary findings suggest that the accident was caused by the driver’s fatigue due to inadequate rest, leading to drowsy driving. The bus was travelling at a speed of 38 kmph and no mechanical fault has been detected,” CRUT said in a statement. A depot-level committee has been instructed to carry out a detailed inquiry into the incident. To prevent such incidents in the future, depot managers have been directed to ensure strict adherence with prescribed working hours, it added.