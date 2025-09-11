Odisha discoms to pay consumers compensation for service delays under new draft regulations

BHUBANESWAR: Electricity consumers of the state will get compensation from the power distribution companies (discoms) if the utilities fail to provide services within stipulated time as prescribed under the standard of performance. To be entitled to the compensation, failure of the discoms in 10 different categories has to be proven.

A draft resolution on the standard of performance of four discoms, currently managed by Tata Power, has been published by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). It has invited views and suggestions from all the stakeholders by September 22.

Consumers are entitled for compensation for delayed response to their call, restoration of power supply, new connection, disconnection, re-connection, shifting of meter/service lines, change of consumer category or load, billing service, and addressing voltage and bill-related complaints.

The proposed compensation ranges from Rs 50 to a maximum of Rs 1,500 for low transmission (LT) consumers and Rs 50 to Rs 2,500 for high tension (HT) consumers. It will be provided by the discoms as an adjustment in the electricity bill and should be done automatically, the draft resolution stated.

The response time for the consumer call (from the registered phone number) will be three minutes and any delay in the response beyond the stipulated time will be subject to compensation of `50 for each default. The time limit for registration of consumer call and issue of complaint number and any delay beyond the standard time will be subject to compensation of Rs 100 for each default.