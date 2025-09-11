Odisha discoms to pay consumers compensation for service delays under new draft regulations

BHUBANESWAR: Electricity consumers of the state will get compensation from the power distribution companies (discoms) if the utilities fail to provide services within stipulated time as prescribed under the standard of performance. To be entitled to the compensation, failure of the discoms in 10 different categories has to be proven.
A draft resolution on the standard of performance of four discoms, currently managed by Tata Power, has been published by the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC). It has invited views and suggestions from all the stakeholders by September 22.
Consumers are entitled for compensation for delayed response to their call, restoration of power supply, new connection, disconnection, re-connection, shifting of meter/service lines, change of consumer category or load, billing service, and addressing voltage and bill-related complaints.
The proposed compensation ranges from Rs 50 to a maximum of Rs 1,500 for low transmission (LT) consumers and Rs 50 to Rs 2,500 for high tension (HT) consumers. It will be provided by the discoms as an adjustment in the electricity bill and should be done automatically, the draft resolution stated.
The response time for the consumer call (from the registered phone number) will be three minutes and any delay in the response beyond the stipulated time will be subject to compensation of `50 for each default. The time limit for registration of consumer call and issue of complaint number and any delay beyond the standard time will be subject to compensation of Rs 100 for each default.
If the affected person is aggrieved by non-payment of automatic compensation by the distribution licensee as specified in the draft regulations and wants to file the claim for compensation, he or she can register a complaint electronically through SMS, online registration, web-chat facility and mobile application or through toll-free telephone numbers before the licensee concerned within a period of 60 days.
The discom concerned is required to resolve the grievance of the affected consumer and compensate within a maximum period of 30 days from the date of filing the claim. In the event of failure of the utility, the compensation amount will go up by 1.5 times.
In case of power disruption for normal fuse off, the standard time for restoration of power supply is one hour in municipal corporation area, two hours in urban areas and six hours in rural areas. Any delay in power supply restoration will attract a compensation of `50 per hour beyond the stipulated time.
The time limit for giving new connection or change of load is three days for municipal areas, seven days for urban areas and 15 days for rural areas. The discoms will have to pay a compensation of `100 per day for delay beyond the stipulated days. The draft Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (Distribution Licensees’ Standards of Performance) Regulations, 2025 said the compensation paid by the licensee will not be allowed to be recovered in the annual revenue requirement (ARR).