Minister Gokulananda Mallik inaugurates FLO Bazaar 2025 in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: FICCI Ladies Organisation-FLO, the Odisha chapter of FICCI’s women’s wing, inaugurated its two-day FLO Bazaar-2025 in Bhubaneswar on Friday.

MSME minister Gokulananda Mallik inaugurated the bazaar in the presence of leading entrepreneurs, dignitaries, and FLO members. This year’s edition features 35 stalls by women entrepreneurs and rural weavers, showcasing a vibrant collection of handlooms, handicrafts, wellness products, and beauty essentials.

Mallik lauded FLO-Bhubaneswar’s initiative and congratulated its chairperson Prangyan Paramita Mishra for creating an impactful platform to empower women entrepreneurs. He emphasised the vital role of women in driving Odisha’s growth and highlighted the state government’s MSME schemes and the single-window facility for women entrepreneurs.

Founding chairperson of FLO-Bhubaneswar, Dharitri Patnaik, spoke about the challenges faced by the women entrepreneurs and the ways to handle them. She said FLO has been consistently making efforts to empower women across rural, urban, tribal and coastal regions of the state. Mishra highlighted the organisation’s commitment to support women in scaling new heights. “FLO aims to create a stronger ecosystem where more women entrepreneurs can join, enhance their skills and build sustainable businesses,” she said.