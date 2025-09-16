CM Majhi inducts 1,686 new recruits, says government will surpass its target of 65K jobs in two years

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday handed over appointment letters to 1,686 candidates who qualified in the selection processes for recruitment in various departments.

Congratulating the newly-appointed officials during the 11th Nijukti Mela (job fair) at Exhibition Ground here, Majhi said government service is not just a secure livelihood but more of an effective means of public service. He advised them to maintain a corruption-free work culture, strive for excellence and earn a good reputation through their dedication and honesty.

“Service to public with sincerity, honesty and integrity will not only give you immense personal satisfaction but you will also earn the blessings of the common people, which would be your greatest asset,” the CM said.

Highlighting the significance of employment, particularly in the current scenario where job creation is a major challenge for the large number of educated young people, the chief minister said his government has provided employment to 30,032 people in the last 15 months. “We had promised to fill up 65,000 government positions in the first two years and additional 40,000 vacant posts will be filled up by June 2026,” he said.