Over Rs 10K crore water cess of industries pending, says CM Mohan Charan

BHUBANESWAR: Water cess worth Rs 10,760.55 crore is pending against a large number of industries, mining companies, public-sector undertakings and commercial establishments across the state as on March 31 this year, informed Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in the Assembly on Thursday.

In a written reply to BJD MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain, the chief minister said that the highest amount of Rs 1,929.38 crore has remained unpaid in Cuttack district, followed by Rs 1,778.92 crore in Jharsuguda district, Rs 1,698.68 crore in Keonjhar district, Rs 1,511.03 crore in Koraput district and Rs 1,496 crore in Angul district.

Ardent Steel Ltd, Phuljhari in Keonjhar district is the highest defaulter with arrear dues of Rs 1,682.64 crore while Ballarpur Industries Ltd (BILT), Choudwar (which has been closed down since 2002) has an outstanding amount of Rs 1,457.33 crore.

The other major defaulters in Cuttack district are Arati Steel, Ghanikhal with pending dues of Rs 303.12 crore and Beekay Steel (formerly Maheswary Ispat) with Rs 168.66 crore. Meanwhile, Rathi Steel and Power in Sambalpur district owes Rs 231.37 crore to the Water Resources department.

The state-run Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) with four power plants of 1,740 MW capacity at Banharpalli in Jharsuguda district has not paid water cess to the tune of Rs 119 crore. Similarly, Mahanadi Coalfield Ltd (MCL), a subsidiary of Coal India, is another defaulter with unpaid water cess amounting to Rs 488.72 crore. The central PSU has challenged the demand notices issued by the Water Resources department in the court of law and cases are yet to be disposed of.