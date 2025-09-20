Johal road marred by BMC neglect ahead of festival

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated road repair works in different wards of the city in view of the festive season, the road in Johal area of Pahala within ward no 4 continues to be in a deplorable condition, thanks to the alleged apathy of the civic body.
Local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints to the BMC to repair the 1.5 km kutcha road stretch from Hanuman temple to Paragon city, it has not yet been repaired. Such is the condition of the internal roads that it becomes nearly impossible to walk on the stretches during spells of heavy rain, they added.
“We had approached the BMC seeking to repair the roads but our grievances have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. I myself have sustained injuries after slipping on the muddy road,” alleged Surendra Mishra, a local resident. Others too echoed similar concerns. “I face a lot of difficulty while taking my two children to school on a scooter every morning,” rued another resident.
Local women complained that the muddy and potholed roads have made commuting on the road stretches miserable and risky. “As my husband works outside, I have to manage day-to-day work at home. However, the condition of the road is so bad that it becomes difficult to step outside after heavy rain. Even food and gas cylinder delivery agents refuse to provide their services at times,” claimed Debashree Biswal, a resident.
If this wasn’t bad enough, the area does not even have drains for discharge of storm water during monsoon. Another resident, Swikruti Mishra alleged the road work had been taken up last year but abruptly scrapped after completion of a 50-metre stretch for drainage work and has not been resumed since.
While efforts to reach municipal commissioner Chanchal Rana on this issue proved futile, BMC executive engineer Saroj Kumar Mohapatra said the area has been included in BMC action plan this year for construction of pucca road. “The tender process for it is expected to be finalised by November and we hope to complete the road work before next monsoon,” he added.