Johal road marred by BMC neglect ahead of festival

BHUBANESWAR: Even as Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated road repair works in different wards of the city in view of the festive season, the road in Johal area of Pahala within ward no 4 continues to be in a deplorable condition, thanks to the alleged apathy of the civic body.

Local residents alleged that despite repeated complaints to the BMC to repair the 1.5 km kutcha road stretch from Hanuman temple to Paragon city, it has not yet been repaired. Such is the condition of the internal roads that it becomes nearly impossible to walk on the stretches during spells of heavy rain, they added.

“We had approached the BMC seeking to repair the roads but our grievances have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. I myself have sustained injuries after slipping on the muddy road,” alleged Surendra Mishra, a local resident. Others too echoed similar concerns. “I face a lot of difficulty while taking my two children to school on a scooter every morning,” rued another resident.