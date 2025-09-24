CM Majhi announces Ayurveda college for Rairangpur

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday announced that the state government, with support from the Centre, will set up a new Ayurveda college at Rairangpur of Mayurbhanj district with an investment of Rs 85 crore.

Addressing the state-level National Ayurveda Day 2025 function at Jayadev Bhawan here, the chief minister said his government is taking several initiatives to promote Ayurveda and other traditional systems of medicine in the state.

“Three more integrated AYUSH hospitals are being constructed in Dhenkanal, Berhampur and Balasore under the National AYUSH Mission and another college will come up at Rairangpur. This is in addition to the existing three government Ayurveda colleges,” he added.

While the district headquarters hospital at Kendrapara has a Panchakarma service centre, two more units will come up in Bargarh and Keonjhar soon. Eight such service centres will be set up in the district headquarters hospital of other districts during the current financial year and these initiatives aim to provide better healthcare facilities in traditional ways, the chief minister stated.

Describing Ayurveda as India’s invaluable contribution to the world, Majhi said the goal of promoting it is not just as a medical system but also as a means to share the ancient knowledge, philosophical perspective and cultural significance for the well-being of people. These systems are gaining popularity globally and the world is looking towards India for its traditional knowledge.