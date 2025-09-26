Traffic restrictions issued for Bhubaneswar ahead of Durga Puja

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience, Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued traffic restrictions between September 27 and October 2 for Durga Puja.
As per the order issued by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, no heavy vehicle will be allowed to ply between 2 pm and 2 am from Rasulgarh to Lingipur and vice-versa via Bomikhal, Laxmisagar, Kalpana Square, Ravi Talkies and Samantarapur.
Similarly, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Vani Vihar to Sishu Bhawan and vice-versa via Rupali Square, Satya Nagar, Ram Mandir, Station Square and Rajmahal as well as from Acharya Vihar to Kalinga Hospital Square and vice-versa via Sainik School.
Heavy vehicles will also not be allowed to ply from Acharya Vihar to airport and vice-versa via Nicco Park, Patel Marg, Housing Board, Rabindra Mandap and AG Square, and from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan and vice-versa via Xavier Square, Kalinga Hospital, Damana and Patia.
Police said the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted on both sides of National Highway-16 from Baramunda to Palasuni along with four other routes in the capital city.
Heavy goods vehicles en route from Khurda to Cuttack will be diverted from Pitapalli towards Balikuda Square via Chandaka and Baranga. Similarly, heavy vehicles en route from Cuttack to Khurda will be diverted at Balikuda towards Pitapalli via Chandaka and Baranga.
Taking into consideration the volume of traffic and number of visitors, entry of heavy vehicles will be restricted from Pitapalli and Birupa bridge as and when required, said the police.
Commissionerate Police has also issued restrictions for buses plying towards the state capital. Buses travelling from Puri to Baramunda bus stand will not be allowed to ply inside the city and will be diverted at Lingipur towards Hi-Tech Square via Kesora and Pandra. Similarly, the buses departing from Baramunda to Puri will have to take the same route via Hi-Tech Square, the order stated.