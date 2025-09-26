Traffic restrictions issued for Bhubaneswar ahead of Durga Puja

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure that commuters do not face any inconvenience, Commissionerate Police on Thursday issued traffic restrictions between September 27 and October 2 for Durga Puja.

As per the order issued by police commissioner S Dev Datta Singh, no heavy vehicle will be allowed to ply between 2 pm and 2 am from Rasulgarh to Lingipur and vice-versa via Bomikhal, Laxmisagar, Kalpana Square, Ravi Talkies and Samantarapur.

Similarly, heavy vehicles will not be allowed to ply from Vani Vihar to Sishu Bhawan and vice-versa via Rupali Square, Satya Nagar, Ram Mandir, Station Square and Rajmahal as well as from Acharya Vihar to Kalinga Hospital Square and vice-versa via Sainik School.

Heavy vehicles will also not be allowed to ply from Acharya Vihar to airport and vice-versa via Nicco Park, Patel Marg, Housing Board, Rabindra Mandap and AG Square, and from Jayadev Vihar to Nandankanan and vice-versa via Xavier Square, Kalinga Hospital, Damana and Patia.