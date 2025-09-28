Curtain raiser of KIIT’s abritration and mediation centre held in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: A curtain raiser of the KIIT Centre for International Arbitration and Mediation (KCIAM) was held here on Saturday, in which eminent judges, jurists and legal experts took part.

Justice Sandeep Mehta of Supreme Court said it has the potential to act as a catalyst for change by offering world-class facilities, fostering collaboration, training future arbitrators and promoting research in best practices.

“KCIAM will not only serve this region, but also contribute meaningfully to the larger vision of India as a global hub for arbitration and mediation,” he said.

Justice Abdulqawi Yusuf of the International Court of Justice, said that arbitration and mediation were deeply rooted in India’s history and the new Centre would mark a new era of institutionalised arbitration.

Justice Sandeep Kumar of Patna High Court observed that Bhubaneswar is a fitting home for such a centre, given its emergence as a technology hub.

Jharkhand High Court judges Justices Rajesh Kumar, Anand Sen and Sujit Narayan Prasad, former additional solicitor general Pinky Anand, KIIT school of law Professor Emeritus NL Mitra, chairman of KCIAM and senior advocate of Supreme Court Ashok Parija and KIIT vice-chancellor Saranjit Singh also spoke.