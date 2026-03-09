Sambalpur CGHS Wellness facility gets Centre’s nod

BHUBANESWAR: The Union government has approved the establishment of a new Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) Wellness Centre in Sambalpur, providing much-needed healthcare access to central government employees and pensioners in the region.

The development was communicated by Union Health minister JP Nadda in a letter to Union Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following the latter’s request for setting up of a CGHS facility in the western Odisha city.

Pradhan had written to the Health minister on September 8, 2025, highlighting the urgent need for a CGHS health and wellness centre in Sambalpur. He had pointed out that the city hosts several central government institutions including BSNL, the department of posts, the Income Tax department, East Coast Railway, the Central Excise department, the CRPF group centre, the Indian Institute of Management and Kendriya Vidyalayas.

Since a large number of serving employees and retired pensioners of these institutions reside in the region, absence of a CGHS facility in Sambalpur forced them to travel nearly 300 km to cities such as Bhubaneswar, Cuttack or Berhampur to access medical services, causing significant inconvenience, particularly for elderly pensioners, Pradhan had written in his letter.