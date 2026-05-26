Blistering heat to remain for four days in Odisha, rain relief likely thereafter

The weather forecaster said heatwave may prevail at a few places in Sambalpur, Balangir, Boudh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Sonepur, Nuapada, Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts on Tuesday.

Hot and humid weather is likely to occur in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khurda and Nayagarh districts during the period.

Meanwhile, Monday was no different for the state as it continued to reel under burning cauldron-like conditions, with temperatures soaring past 44 degree Celsius mark at seven places.

Boudh emerged as the hottest place at 45.9 degree Celsius on the day followed by Titilagarh at 45.5 degree C, while Bhawanipatna and Nuapada recorded 44.5 degree C each, Jharsuguda 44.4 degree C, and Sundargarh and Talcher 44.2 degree C each.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, intense heat coupled with high humidity levels made citizens’ lives miserable.