‘More breaks for students futile if loos not clean’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Following instructions to teachers to provide more water breaks to students, the School Education Department through another circular has said the initiative will be futile if toilets are not kept clean. Responding to this directive, government school headmasters and teachers say the government has not appointed sufficient sanitary workers to maintain proper hygiene.

The government had recently said all schools must provide at least three water breaks for students to prevent fatigue and improve their overall health. This has met with apprehension as many schools do not have proper toilets. On November 25, the department issued a circular urging schools to maintain toilets clean and provide sufficient water for cleaning.

Headmasters and teachers of government schools said maintaining toilets is becoming increasingly difficult as government has not appointed sufficient sanitary staff. “Every time the headmaster has to find a local to do the cleaning. Since the government is not appointing them, it becomes difficult to maintain school campus,” said a government school headmaster from Tiruvallur.

On many days, elementary school teachers themselves sweep classrooms and it is difficult to find people to clean toilets, said PK Ilamaran, leader of Tamil Nadu Government Teachers Association. “Students and parents sometimes help with cleaning and sweeping, he added.