‘Spike in HIV cases feared as prevention efforts hit’

TANSACS has not been releasing funds regularly, alleges source

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is the State facing funds crunch in implementing AIDS control programme? People working for prevention of HIV allege that lack of funds is affecting the programme and caution that there is a chance that HIV infection among sex workers and teenagers may increase, as a result.Tamil Nadu is lauded for controlling prevalence of AIDS for decades, but with a change in attitude of Tamil Nadu AIDS Control Society (TANSACS) and senior health officials towards the programme in recent times it could change, allege people living with the condition.

“The projects are outsourced to NGOs. Mostly women work with these NGOs. They educate people about HIV infection, take them to Integrated Counselling and Testing Centre and also distribute condoms to high risk groups. Everyday they have to travel a long distance, mostly to faraway places. They get paid `7,500 a month. But, TANSACS has not been releasing the funds regularly. As a result, the staff are not paid for months together. Some NGOs are even yet to get 2014-2015 funds. Thus, work suffers. The staff are no longer taking pain of travelling to faraway places to raise awareness and identify high risk groups,” a source said.

“ TANSACS Project Director K Senthilraj terminated services of  a few NGOs who were associated with projects for decades. The reason being that they raised funds issue,” a source alleged. When Express tried to reach Senthilraj, he did not respond to calls.

Another source said, “The dues are run into crores and many representations were made to senior health department officials, but no proper explanation was given.” A person living with HIV said, “Not only are the projects affected, TANSACS, of late, is not conducting regular meetings with people affected by HIV. Earlier, the meeting was held at least once in three months, now its been over six months since a meeting was held.”

A TANSACS official said, “TN is leading in reducing HIV prevalence, but now that momentum is lost and no effective ground work is happening. At this rate, HIV infection rate in the State may go up and the government should address this problem immediately.”

AIDS
