Woman constable kills self

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman constable committed suicide in Kancheepuram on Friday after a misunderstanding with a colleague, with whom she was allegedly in a relationship, said the police. The grade-I constable attached to the CB-CID wing was a single mother of a nine-year-old girl and was living with her father, a retired SI.

“She was allegedly in a relationship with a constable attached to the Kancheepuram SP Office,” police sources said. On Friday around 10 pm, the woman reached home and locked herself in a room. When she did not come out for a long time, her father broke open the door and found her hanging. Kancheepuram Taluk police registered a case and sent the body to Kancheepuram GH.