Home Cities Chennai

Are you ready for that 90s’ party in Chennai?

Fresco, an event organising company in collaboration with Turyaa Hotel hosted a fine Friday evening.

Published: 02nd December 2019 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

A themed party called 90s’ Kids will be held.

A themed party called 90s’ Kids will be held.

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gala was set in the lobby of Turyaa hotel, located on the OMR. A grand staircase spirals into the middle of the red circular room as peppy music echoes through the room where the crowd had gathered. Hotel guests, staff and members of Fresco were part of the audience, waiting to launch the tickets for their annual new year bash — Disco Bolly.

Fresco, an event organising company in collaboration with Turyaa Hotel hosted a fine Friday evening. “We have had Disco Bolly at Marriott and Taj Connemara before this. We have partnered with Turyaa since last year and this time, we will be adding a few new ideas to the mix,” said Ram, who works with Fresco.

Vicky, the emcee for the evening, took to the stage with quirks and jokes about the year that has been. “This is the second time I’ve hosted Disco Bolly at Turyaa. Last year, it was a huge success with more people turning up than expected,” he said.

“We had prepared for 800 people and we had over 1,200 people attend. This time we are prepared for 1,200 and are expecting 1,500 people to come,” quipped Arun Raj, assistant vice president at Turyaa.

The launch was quite a celebration with nine models walking the ramp wearing Indo-ethnic party wear. “We also hosted Elite and Untameable for couples on the rooftop. This year, we are adding another themed party to the mix. It’s called 90s Kids and will be held in our banquet hall on the lower ground floor,” said

Vinoth Kumar, food and beverage manager at Turyaa. With three parties running simultaneously the biggest party on OMR is expected to be at Turyaa.

Ticket prices start from Rs 3,998 and are available on ticketsmonk.com. For details, call 66970000.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Chennai party Chennai new year party
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp