Are you ready for that 90s’ party in Chennai?

Naaz Ghani By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The gala was set in the lobby of Turyaa hotel, located on the OMR. A grand staircase spirals into the middle of the red circular room as peppy music echoes through the room where the crowd had gathered. Hotel guests, staff and members of Fresco were part of the audience, waiting to launch the tickets for their annual new year bash — Disco Bolly.

Fresco, an event organising company in collaboration with Turyaa Hotel hosted a fine Friday evening. “We have had Disco Bolly at Marriott and Taj Connemara before this. We have partnered with Turyaa since last year and this time, we will be adding a few new ideas to the mix,” said Ram, who works with Fresco.

Vicky, the emcee for the evening, took to the stage with quirks and jokes about the year that has been. “This is the second time I’ve hosted Disco Bolly at Turyaa. Last year, it was a huge success with more people turning up than expected,” he said.

“We had prepared for 800 people and we had over 1,200 people attend. This time we are prepared for 1,200 and are expecting 1,500 people to come,” quipped Arun Raj, assistant vice president at Turyaa.

The launch was quite a celebration with nine models walking the ramp wearing Indo-ethnic party wear. “We also hosted Elite and Untameable for couples on the rooftop. This year, we are adding another themed party to the mix. It’s called 90s Kids and will be held in our banquet hall on the lower ground floor,” said

Vinoth Kumar, food and beverage manager at Turyaa. With three parties running simultaneously the biggest party on OMR is expected to be at Turyaa.

Ticket prices start from Rs 3,998 and are available on ticketsmonk.com. For details, call 66970000.