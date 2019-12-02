Home Cities Chennai

Cheese and cheer to ring in the new year in Chennai

When you are here, do not miss the mural of colourful buildings, painted on the side of the house facing the backyard.

The outlet in Egmore has a private space for parties.

The outlet in Egmore has a private space for parties. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The red carpet was rolled out for guests attending the second anniversary of Fromage and the launch of its second restaurant in Egmore.

Popular for their cheese fountain and wheel cheese pasta, their restaurant in Raja Annamalai Puram has become a fan-hub for cheese lovers in the past two years. Set in a modern-style bungalow, the restaurant in Egmore is divided into three seating spaces.

As chefs tossed and whipped up some finger-licking good appetisers for the evening, the band Duality, played acoustic pop-rock songs that spiked the energy of the crowd instantly. Setting the mood for some cheese-filled evening, we were served the mushroom and beet canape, and barbeque chicken.

When you are here, do not miss the mural of colourful buildings, painted on the side of the house facing the backyard. It offers a perfect backdrop for Insta pictures.

“We are opening this space today at the launch,” said Riddhi Andiappan, wife of co-founder Girish Subash. Welcomed with apple iced tea and fruit punch, the guests sat outside, enjoying the cool evening monsoon breeze.

“We have had quite an exciting two years. When we decided to launch, Fromage we didn’t have many contacts in the industry. The attrition rate was high initially and we didn’t know how to fill vacant spots. The restaurant industry is very tight-knit in Chennai, it took us a while to find our place here,” said Abhishek Chandrasekaran.

The restaurant has had a fruitful year with the graph only rising higher in terms of footfall. “Because Fromage has such a unique concept, most of our customers are loyal,” said Girish Subash. “We have now included a private seating space at this restaurant. We receive requests to hold private parties for birthdays and reunions and now we have a space to host them,” he said.

Giving CE a glimpse into his future plans, Girish shared, “We will soon open a Fromage in Hyderabad by January. We hope to open another outlet in Bengaluru too. We are in talks for that and see ourselves in Indira Nagar in the next six months. The new year is close and we have a lot in store for us,”  said Girish.

