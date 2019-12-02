Chennai Police launch search for bike thieves

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have identified three persons who allegedly stole a motorbike in Thoraipakkam on November 23.

Police said, Ranjith, a private bank employee was residing at Kumaran Nagar along the Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Ranjith recently lodged a complaint at Thoraipakkam police station, stating that his two-wheeler was stolen. Police combed through CCTV footage and found three men arriving at 6th Cross Street around 1.50 am on November 23.

“The trio wore helmets and walked around the place as if searching for something. After an hour, one person drove away on a two-wheeler and the other two left in the autorickshaw,” police said.

A search has been launched for the suspects. “These men have been spotted earlier too in Perungudi and Thoraipakkam where bikes were stolen. They mostly target places where bachelors stay in rented houses,” police added.