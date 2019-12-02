Home Cities Chennai

Chennai Police launch search for bike thieves

Police have identified three persons who allegedly stole a motorbike in Thoraipakkam on November 23.

Published: 02nd December 2019 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Chennai Police

Chennai Police (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Police have identified three persons who allegedly stole a motorbike in Thoraipakkam on November 23.

Police said, Ranjith, a private bank employee was residing at Kumaran Nagar along the Old Mahabalipuram Road.

Ranjith recently lodged a complaint at Thoraipakkam police station, stating that his two-wheeler was stolen. Police combed through CCTV footage and found three men arriving at 6th Cross Street around 1.50 am on November 23.

“The trio wore helmets and walked around the place as if searching for something. After an hour, one person drove away on a two-wheeler and the other two left in the autorickshaw,” police said.

A search has been launched for the suspects. “These men have been spotted earlier too in Perungudi and Thoraipakkam where bikes were stolen. They mostly target places where bachelors stay in rented houses,” police added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Police Chennai bike thieves
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations underway in Mettupalayam after three houses collapsed due to heavy rains. (Photo | EPS)
TN Rains: Three houses collapse in Coimbatore's Mettupalayam, 15 dead
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Gallery
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp