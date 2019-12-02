Chennai: Toddler and two others fall to death in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old boy, an AC mechanic and a migrant labourer slipped from buildings and died in three different accidents on Saturday.

In Washermenpet, Irfan (2) was playing with toys in his house on the second floor of an apartment near NN Garden road while his mother was busy in the kitchen and father was out for work.

“Around 6 pm, Irfan moved to the balcony and peeped through the railings. He accidentally slipped and fell through the railings,” said police.

Irfan was rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival. Washermenpet police registered a case and sent the body to Stanley Government Hospital.

In the second incident, a 25-year-old migrant worker from West Bengal died on Sunday after he fell from the first floor of a house in Manapakkam were he was working on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Jahangir and he was working at the house on the fourth main road in River View area.

“He fell from the first floor and was rushed to a private hospital in Porur where he succumbed on Sunday,” police said. Nandambakkam police have registered a case and further probe is on.

In a similar incident, Balachandran (30), an AC mechanic from Arumbakkam was working in an under-construction apartment in Madhavaram. Around 5 pm on Saturday, he fell from the fourth floor of the building, said police. He was rushed to a private hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. Madhavaram police registered a case and sent the body to Stanley Government hospital. Balachandran is survived by his four-month pregnant wife.