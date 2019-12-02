IIT Madras sees a jump in placements

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty companies. 102 offers. On Sunday, IIT Madras witnessed a big jump in the number of placement offers during the first session of Phase I Placements.

According to a press statement, the placement session at IIT-M was better when compared to the previous academic year, where only 85 offers by 19 companies were made during phase I. The big recruiters of this year included Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group. Phase I of Placements will continue till December 8, 2019.

Microsoft made 20 offers followed by Goldman Sachs with 11 offers, Qualcomm 9 and Boston Consulting Group 7. A total of four international offers were made during the first session by Cohesity, Microsoft, Salesforce and Uber. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) also made six Offers.

The statement quoted Manu Santhanam and CS Shankar Ram, advisors, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, as, “In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in session 1.1 of last year. We expect this positive trend to continue. The maximum number of offers came from Computer Science and Consulting sectors.”

Ramya Vijayram, fifth year (Dual Degree), Department of Biotechnology, who got placed in McKinsey and Company, said, “My preparations involved analysing business problems with friends, reading news, improving general knowledge. The company assigns people to practice with you and you have help from seniors. The key is to understand how to approach a problem.”

What’s in store this season

A total of 1,334 students registered for placement this year. The total number of companies registered for Phase I is 227. They will be recruiting for 441 profiles, including 40 international profiles. As many as 57 start-ups will also be present for recruitment. In the second slot, 30 companies with 42 profiles are scheduled to participate. Companies include Samsung Semiconductor, Jaguar and Bajaj Auto are in the line with offers.