Home Cities Chennai

IIT Madras sees a jump in placements

The big recruiters of this year included Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group.

Published: 02nd December 2019 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2019 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

IIT Madras

IIT Madras

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Twenty companies. 102 offers. On Sunday, IIT Madras witnessed a big jump in the number of placement offers during the first session of Phase I Placements.

According to a press statement, the placement session at IIT-M was better when compared to the previous academic year, where only 85 offers by 19 companies were made during phase I. The big recruiters of this year included Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group. Phase I of Placements will continue till December 8, 2019.

Microsoft made 20 offers followed by Goldman Sachs with 11 offers, Qualcomm 9 and Boston Consulting Group 7. A total of four international offers were made during the first session by Cohesity, Microsoft, Salesforce and Uber. Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) also made six Offers.

The statement quoted Manu Santhanam and CS Shankar Ram, advisors, Training and Placement, IIT Madras, as, “In this placement season, IIT Madras has exceeded the number of offers achieved in session 1.1 of last year. We expect this positive trend to continue. The maximum number of offers came from Computer Science and Consulting sectors.”

Ramya Vijayram, fifth year (Dual Degree), Department of Biotechnology, who got placed in McKinsey and Company, said, “My preparations involved analysing business problems with friends, reading news, improving general knowledge. The company assigns people to practice with you and you have help from seniors. The key is to understand how to approach a problem.”

What’s in store this season

A total of 1,334 students registered for placement this year. The total number of companies registered for Phase I is 227. They will be recruiting for 441 profiles, including 40 international profiles. As many as 57 start-ups will also be present for recruitment. In the second slot, 30 companies with 42 profiles are scheduled to participate. Companies include Samsung Semiconductor, Jaguar and Bajaj Auto are in the line with offers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IIT Madras IIT Madras placements IIT M placements IIT M
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deja vu for Chennai? December rains leave city inundated
Hyd Rape Case: Furious citizens take to the street, demand justice
Gallery
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
As residents struggled to cope with rains that lashed several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday predicted heavy rains in State on Monday and Tuesday. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp