Marina to be accessible for PwDs for 2 days

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Marina is set to be made accessible again to mark ‘International day of Persons with Disabilities’ on December 3 and will also be available on December 4.

The corporation is laying an accessible safe and eco-friendly pathway across the beach opposite Queen Marry’s College from the service lane, where an accessible toilet is built.

A statement from Vidya Sagar, an NGO, working with persons with disability said, “We wish to inform persons with disabilities and those with reduced mobility that you may come and enjoy Marina between 9 am and 6 pm on both days along with your family.”