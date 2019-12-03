Home Cities Chennai

Onion prices in Chennai hit record-high at Rs 120 per kg

The demand for onions is such that even the lesser-known quality of onions from Andhra Pradesh that have less shelf life is being sold at Rs 100 catching the consumers off the guard.

Published: 03rd December 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Onions

For representational purposes (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Onion prices have hit a record high in Chennai selling at Rs 120 per kg with traders claiming it could even breach Rs 150 mark as the promised imports of onions from Turkey and Egypt have yet to reach Indian shores.

The demand for onions is such that even the lesser-known quality of onions from Andhra Pradesh that have less shelf life is being sold at Rs 100 catching the consumers off the guard.

While many consumers have cut down on onions and have been relying on cheaper quality, traders say due to unavailability of the crop and lack of intervention from the government, the prices is likely to remain high.

Abdul Khader, secretary of Koyambedu Vegetable Wholesale Merchants Association and S Chandran, Market management Committee Licensed Merchants Association President and Anaithu Sangankalin Kootamaipu general secretary, told Express that they have never encountered such a spurt in the price of onions since they were trading in Chennai for the last 40 years.

Chandran says the price has been a record high now. "The half-hearted measures of the government to buy 20 per cent of the stock and then sell it at a discounted price won't help in cutting down the price. Either the government has to purchase the entire stock and then introduce it in the market at competitive rates which could then bring down the price onions," said Chandran.

Traders blame the government for failing to intervene despite having knowledge of yield of onions and how much has been destroyed in the rains. "The import should have happened much earlier so that the prices could be controlled," traders said.

But why is the surge in price so much? Traders claim the lack of availability of crop has pushed the onion prices to record high. The rains which played havoc on Maharashtra has affected the crop, as a result, there has been shortage of onions across the country.

Onions were marketed from Karnataka to North India. Thus there was a huge demand and the price of onion surged.

In Andhra Pradesh too seeing the surge of prices of onion and huge demand in local market the prices breached 50 and were seen selling Rs 80 a couple of days ago.

"The best quality of Andhra onions is now being sold at Rs 100," says Bhaskar, an onion trader.

Until the government imports onions, the price will continue to remain high, says a trader.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Onion prices Chennai Chennai onion prices onion price hike
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp