Plan your tasks to reach your goals

By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As we step into this New Year, we need planners to keep track of our new resolutions. First-time entrepreneur Sivasankari B has created Soulmate Planner 2020 based on the lessons learned from the ups and downs in her journey of pregnancy until delivery.

“My husband and I are late parents. We faced many problems from our immediate circle and society when I couldn’t get pregnant for a long time. Infertility is one of the major problems faced by women. The societal pressure can bog you down and make your life stressful. I got pregnant early last year and followed a systematic lifestyle with my husband’s support and delivered a boy baby. The journal is born out of my experience,” said 34-year-old Sivasankari who was born and raised in Vishakapatnam. She moved to Chennai in 2018 after quitting her IT job.

Sivasankari’s 160-page planner is made of eco-friendly and recycled papers. Every page has a splash of colours, attractive prints and addresses an array of topics such as setting up a goal, fitness, habit trackers, spending patterns, mental health, sleep cycle, travel bucket list, books to read, movies to watch, and reminders to stay hydrated and keep away from phone. There’s a follow-up journal sheet after every topic to assess the progress. The planner caters to all age groups.

She hopes the planner acts as a self-monitoring tool for our physical and mental health. Her mantra is simple — commitment and good habits lead to a happy life. “We’re targetting to sell this planner at women-run organisations and self-help groups, corporates and institutions that can use this as a tool for employee welfare to bring transformation in employee lives. This will be an affordable and constructive New Year gift for yourself, colleagues and your loved ones,” she said.

The planners are priced at `550 For details, call: 7604833866 or mail to uniqueforsureteam@gmail.com