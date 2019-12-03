Home Cities Chennai

Plan your tasks to reach your goals

As we step into this New Year, we need planners to keep track of our new resolutions. 

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Sivasankari started maintaining a planner to lose her pregnancy weight  Ashwin Prasath

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: As we step into this New Year, we need planners to keep track of our new resolutions.   First-time entrepreneur Sivasankari B has created Soulmate Planner 2020 based on the lessons learned from the ups and downs in her journey of pregnancy until delivery.

“My husband and I are late parents. We faced many problems from our immediate circle and society when I couldn’t get pregnant for a long time. Infertility is one of the major problems faced by women. The societal pressure can bog you down and make your life stressful. I got pregnant early last year and followed a systematic lifestyle with my husband’s support and delivered a boy baby. The journal is born out of my experience,” said 34-year-old Sivasankari who was born and raised in Vishakapatnam. She moved to Chennai in 2018 after quitting her IT job.

Sivasankari’s 160-page planner is made of eco-friendly and recycled papers. Every page has a splash of colours, attractive prints and addresses an array of topics such as setting up a goal, fitness, habit trackers, spending patterns, mental health, sleep cycle, travel bucket list, books to read, movies to watch, and reminders to stay hydrated and keep away from phone. There’s a follow-up journal sheet after every topic to assess the progress. The planner caters to all age groups.  

She hopes the planner acts as a self-monitoring tool for our physical and mental health. Her mantra is simple — commitment and good habits lead to a happy life. “We’re targetting to sell this planner at women-run organisations and self-help groups, corporates and institutions that can use this as a tool for employee welfare to bring transformation in employee lives. This will be an affordable and constructive New Year gift for yourself, colleagues and your loved ones,” she said.

The planners are priced at `550 For details, call: 7604833866 or mail to uniqueforsureteam@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp