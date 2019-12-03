Home Cities Chennai

Software meets softball in getaway from daily grind

Formed three years ago, the TCS Softball Club has become not just a regular in the state championship, but also one of the contenders to win it.

Published: 03rd December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Barathwaj participated in the championship in Jakarta in 2018

By Ashok Venugopal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Professionals from different walks of life taking to sports to de-stress has been a trend for a while. To get away from thoughts of the daily grind and recharge, they take time out of their busy schedules and play. Some do it also to stay fit. These are mostly recreational activities, competitive at times, but generally for fun.

For a bunch of IT professionals in Chennai, this pastime has turned into something more serious. Meet Barathwaj NRG, an IT analyst working for TCS, who is making softball popular among professionals from his field. It’s like baseball, with certain differences.

Formed three years ago, the TCS Softball Club has become not just a regular in the state championship, but also one of the contenders to win it. “Three of our players had represented Tamil Nadu. With their help we formed the club. And now we are one of the contenders in the championship organised by Tamil Nadu Softball  Association. We have been runners-up and also finished third,” sayBarathwaj.

Having played cricket in his school days, Barathwaj feels softball is a perfect way to unwind for professionals occupied otherwise with work-related thoughts. “Working in the IT field, one needs some relaxation. We find softball interesting and it’s fun playing. There is no age bar and the games have a picnic feel to them, which is a perfect way to relax,’’ says the 26-year old.

Barathwaj is one of the senior players in the state. Having played cricket, he did not find the switch that difficult. “Softball is similar to cricket and my coach wanted me to try it out. There was a selection trial to pick the Tamil Nadu sub-junior team. I attended it and got selected. Gradually, I got hooked on to softball. It is more fast-paced than cricket. I got admitted to an engineering course at Sri Sairam Institute of Technology through the Anna University sports quota. I formed a college softball team and finished runners-up in the Anna University inter-zonal championship,’’ recollects Barathwaj.

Softball isn’t a household name yet, but Tamil Nadu has seen a rise in the number of players. There are around 400 boys and girls who play the game. The state championship is held regularly and Chennai district does well in it. “Around 12 districts actively participate in the state championships. Then there are national and zonal events. Our players are regulars in those. The Chennai district has won four state championship titles,” says Barathwaj, who was a member of the Indian team which participated in the Asian Men’s Softball Championship in Jakarta in 2018. At present, the Chennai and Tamil Nadu teams use a few school grounds for practice. They are keen to have their own facility with help from the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu. “We need help to have our own turf,’’ says the former Tamil Nadu captain.

Major differences between softball and baseball
In baseball, the ball is pitched overarm. In softball, it is pitched underarm.
The base running distance is 90 ft in baseball. It is 60 ft in softball.
In baseball, base stealing is allowed. In softball, this is not allowed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actress and Lok Sabha MP Hema Malini (File Photo | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: Rapists should be kept in jail permanently, says BJP MP Hema Malini
DCW chief Swati Maliwal (File | PTI)
Hyderabad Rape Case: DCW Chief Swati Maliwal sits on hunger strike
Gallery
On 2 December 2019, 24-year old sub-Lieutenant Shivangi became the first woman pilot of the Indian Navy. (Photo | PTI)
Meet Shivangi, the Bihar girl who created history by becoming Navy's first woman pilot
At 89, Malayalam cinema is looking young. Nine decades after ‘Vigathakumaran’, the first silent movie, Malayalam cinema appears to be on an extended upgrade that has brought in diversity in themes and treatment, shaped a new film sensibility and seen a ne
Mollywood @ 89: A closer look at the history and achievements of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp