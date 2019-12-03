TS Anbu replaces Pon Manickavel as chief of Tamil Nadu Idol Wing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A day after the Supreme Court ordered controversial special officer of the Idol Wing, A G Pon Manickavel, to surrender all case files to additional Director General of Police Abhay Kumar Singh, the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday appointed TS Anbu as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of the CID unit.

Anbu, a 2001 batch IPS officer, is currently IGP, Administration.

Manickavel’s tenure ended on November 30, 2019. Manickavel, the former chief of the Idol Wing, was appointed Special Officer in the unit by the Madras High Court on November 30, 2018, the date of his superannuation. His tenure was fixed for one year.

However, when the Tamil Nadu government asked Manickavel to hand over case files, on Saturday, the Special Officer refused stating that he had been appointed by the HC and it was inappropriate for the government to order him to hand over the files.

On Monday, the Supreme Court upheld the government order and directed him to hand over all the files to the ADGP.

Anbu, who has held many key positions in the Tamil Nadu police department, started his career as Assistant Superintendent of Police, Pattukottai Sub-division, Thanjavur.

He went on to serve as Deputy Commissioner of Triplicane, Anna Nagar, Flower Bazaar, Law & Order, Coimbatore city and Joint Commissioner of Chennai South and East between 2016 and 2018.

He has also served in Tirunelveli, Madurai, Thanjavur and in the Central Crime Branch.