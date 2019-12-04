Home Cities Chennai

759 cysts removed from woman's abdomen in Chennai hospital

The big mother cysts had numerous daughter cysts suggesting peritoneal hydatid disease.

Published: 04th December 2019 07:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

Surgery

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at Saveetha Medical College and Hospital successfully removed a whopping 759 cysts from the abdomen of a 29-year-old woman from Sriperumbudur.

The woman had come to the hospital with complaints of severe abdominal pain, difficulty in breathing, eating food and drinking fluids and also vomiting.

On examination, the doctors found four large cysts in her abdomen. Inside the large cysts, there were multiple small cysts which the doctors call daughter cysts. In all, there were 759 cysts.

Speaking about the procedure on Wednesday, Dr Sundaravadanan, general surgeon, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, said, "We did a CT scan and ultrasound and found four large cysts. The size of the cysts ranged from 10x15 cm, 10x10cm, 10x7cm and 10x5 cm. They occupied 50% of the abdomen space and were pressing all vital organs including liver, bile duct, left kidney, large intestine, urinary bladders and large blood vessels of the right lower limbs."

"The doctors had to plan the surgery meticulously as any cyst bursting inside, would prove fatal for the patient and also, the liquid spell will cause reoccurrence of the cysts. Interestingly, the woman had undergone surgery for removing a cyst when she was seven years old. Though hydatid cysts are common, removing these many cysts from a patient is rare and not reported before," said Dr Saveetha Rajesh, Director, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

Dr Kannan, Head of Surgical Gastroenterology, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital, said, "It is a hydatid disease and can affect any part of the organs.  It is a common disease and is caused by tapeworms. The tapeworms, found in intestine of dogs, enters the human body.

"So, people should properly wash vegetables including greens, before consumption. The tapeworms can enter the body through drinking water also, so safe drinking water is a must. The disease is more endemic in Tamil Nadu, particularly in Madurai and also in Andhra Pradesh. But now the incidents have come down because of better hygiene practices among people."

"People should wash hands properly before consuming food. These tapeworms affect sheep and will affect dogs if they feed on diseased sheep and thereafter, from dogs, it might pass to humans," said Dr Anbazhagan, Assistant Professor, Surgical Gastroenterology, Saveetha Medical College and Hospital.

The surgery was performed on July 9 and it took over four hours to remove the cysts. The patient was discharged on the eighth day and was being monitored for reoccurrence. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai hospital Chennai woman cysts Chennai woman cyst removal Chennai woman abdomen cyst Chennai woman abdomen cyst removal
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp