Home Cities Chennai

An ode to the guardian angel of the East Coast on the occasion of Navy Day

106 years since Chennai was last attacked, Indian Navy has ensured the city sleeps peacefully as they patrol the sea day and night.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Ships and helicopter during mock exercises for Navy Day | A S Ganesh

By Jayanthi Pawar
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  On September 22, 1914, in the backdrop of the First World War, the security of Chennai was breached through the sea when German cruise ship SMS Emden lurked into the dark waters of the Bay of Bengal and bombed key installations of the city, then called Madras. Such was the impact of the attack that it earned a sobriquet in Chennai lingo, where Emden is used to denote someone who is very shrewd. Emden, weighing more than 3,000 tonnes and armed with 22 guns, was commanded by Karl Friedrich Max von Muller.

It had launched an attack on commercials ships and in its quest, targeted the tankers of Burma Oil Company. Within minutes, two of them carrying kerosene, went up in flames. Emden then began attacking the buildings, including the Madras High Court and Port Trust. In the incident, five sailors died and 13 others were injured from a merchant ship which was at the harbour. One hundred and six years later, the Indian Navy, which is guarding the nation’s shore, has ensured the city sleeps peacefully as they patrol the sea day and night to ensure sea waters are secure.

As Indian Navy celebrates December 4 to mark the success of Operation Trident in the 1971 India-Pakistan War that was launched on Karachi Port, the Eastern and southern shores are gaining prominence, with the Indian Navy planning to expand its footprint in Chennai. Operation Trident is considered to be one of the most successful operations post World War II. Speaking about the success of the operations on the eve of the Navy Day, retired Commodore R S Vasan recollected the regular monsoon visits of the only Asian aircraft carrier, Vikrant, to Chennai for exercises.

The Gymkhana club made it a point to extend all its facilities then. Highlighting the importance of Chennai on the Coromandal coast, Vasan told Express that Chennai has a phenomenal importance, particularly on the security dimensions of the East Coast of India. “It is due to the increased activity of the LTTE, then, that the Navy set up seven naval detachments on the east coast which was all a part of Operation TASHA, launched on June 21, 1990, for the Indian Navy and the Coast Guard to have joint patrols to interdict all undesirable activities (including influx of refugees) in the Palk Bay area, in addition to law enforcement tasks.

The main aim for these naval detachments was to ensure there was no illegal infiltration along the entire east coast. “There are talks of rebasing a few vessels from Visakhapatnam and decongest the naval port and move it to Chennai for greater flexibility. The increased presence of extra regional players in the Bay of Bengal warrants more such bases which would allow for flexibility of operations, in the east coast,” he pointed. Interestingly, the Indian Navy recently commissioned the Indian Navy’s Air Squadron (INAS) 313, the fifth Dornier aircraft squadron.

With increasing need for surveillance over the Bay of Bengal, Palk Bay and adjoining regions, the need for more air and surface units is inescapable. This will give the dominance over the North Eastern part of the Indian Ocean that had trade routes, Indian Navy has said in a release. Vasan also pointed out that INS Rajali at Arakkonam and INS Parundu at Ramnad provide credible surveillance and response architecture. INS Rajali is bustling with phenomenal flying activity using the new P8i aircraft which have been successful in tracking all Chinese and other countries vessels and submarines including nuclear subs.

Indian Navy has played a key role in rescuing distressed fishermen from natural calamities that has struck the state including the tsunami. The challenge right now being faced by both Indian Navy and coast guard is to monitor the movement of the fishermen in Ramnad and work in rescuing fishermen when they are in distress. Another important task for the Navy  was locating the dornier surveillance aircraft of the Coast Guard which went missing last year off Chennai recalls Vasan.

However, the major growing concern now is pollution at sea, there have been cases of collision and oil spillage off Chennai port for which we require strong plans and contingencies to oversee the activities in the Exclusive Economic Zone.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navy Day Indian Navy
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch CCTV footage | Minor girl drives car over elderly man in Tirupur
Man assaults bank manager, tout at gunpoint for refusing to sanction loan
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp