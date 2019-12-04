Home Cities Chennai

Can we rest this case?

Diagnosis of Restless Legs Syndrome in children can be a challenge as the symptoms may often overlap with ADHD

Published: 04th December 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Madhusudhan BK
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Restless Legs Syndrome (RLS) is a sensorimotor disorder characterised by an uncontrollable and irresistible urge to move the legs with abnormal sensation, which usually leads to partial or complete resolution of the abnormal sensation after moving the legs. The diagnosis is purely clinical and hence this is a problem, especially among children. The exact prevalence of RLS in children is unknown, however some studies report it to be around 6 per cent. When it comes to the pathophysiology of RLS, the central dopaminergic systems are involved as there is complete relief of symptoms with dopaminergic drugs.

Causes of RLS
There can be various causes of RLS. As some of the cases had a family history, there is a genetic predisposition which can be the causative factor. This is called the primary RLS which is inherited and some evidence indicates that there could be an autosomal dominant inheritance.

There are secondary causes for RLS which are the most common. Anaemia is a well-known causative factor associated, as there will be a deficiency of ferritin associated with these symptoms. Other causes such as uremia, peripheral neuropathy, Vit B12 deficiency, caffeine or alcohol consumption, smoking, sleep deprivation, narcoleptic or antidepressant use can be seen in adolescents.

Children having this disorder will show symptoms such as aggression, hyperactivity, inattention, and daytime somnolence because of difficulty in maintaining sleep or inability to sleep. The consequences of RLS in children can include poor performance in school, unsatisfactory social development, and abnormal social interactions which may overlap with various diseases like Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). 

Children can get restless, fidgety, and overactive and they may walk abnormally, run or kick continuously. Sometimes, children may describe it as pain or ache. Partial or complete resolution of symptoms by 
movement is an important feature. Some of the differential diagnoses or mimics of the disease in children are positional discomfort, sore leg muscles, ligament sprain/tendon strain, positional ischemia (numbness), motor tics arthralgia or growing pains.

To conclude, the diagnosis of RLS in children, unlike adults is challenging. This is because the child will not be able to give a proper description of the symptoms. There are some diseases which mimic RLS and have to be recognised as well. If not recognised and treated at the right time, it may lead to poor scholastic performance, poor social interaction and behavioural changes.

— The author is senior consultant, neurologist and epileptologist, stroke specialist, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, Bengaluru

Diagnostic criteria for RLS in children are similar as in adults

 An urge to move the legs, usually accompanied or caused by uncomfortable and unpleasant sensations in the legs
 The urge to move or unpleasant sensations beginning or worsening during periods of rest or inactivity such as lying or sitting
 The urge to move or the unpleasant sensations are worse or only occur in the evening or night
 The urge to move or unpleasant sensations are partially or totally relieved by movement, such as walking or stretching, at least as long as the activity continues

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp