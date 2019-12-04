Cookie time: ‘having a pet changes your attitude towards life’

Home Cities Chennai

By  Prathik Shetty
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Cookie was around 30 days old when I first came across her. She was taken in by a dear friend of mine. She is my four-year-old Rottweiler who loves to indulge in a morning jog; in fact, she pushes and motivates me to wake up early every morning in order to maintain the jogging routine. It’s one of the most fun things both of us enjoy and look forward to every day.

When it comes to behaviour, dogs are incredibly faithful and fiercely loyal compared to other pets and Cookie’s behaviour reflects this when she jumps to give me a high-five every day to welcome me home after a long day.Everyone should keep pets as they are comforting companions and they help us get through difficult times. They keep us healthy and relieve stress irrespective of the situation and also help us during times of loneliness with their friendly and loving mannerisms.

The nature of the relationship between companion dogs and owners has an essential impact on the quality of life for both dog and owner. Having a pet definitely changes your attitude towards life and in my case, it has helped me reduce my anxiety by adding a routine to my day and has also served as a major stressbuster along with helping me meet new people.

I honestly love pets and I encourage people to have pets at home. When it comes to worries, I recall welcoming my first pet around 15 years ago for which I did face objection from my neighbours. However, things have changed now and my neighbours interact with my pet more than I do, because they feel secure. So it’s safe to say my worries have been to rest.

In my case, there have been absolutely no challenges when it comes to Cookie. She has actually been quite the opposite and is the solution to any problems I face. The happiest memories of Cookie are the times I spent training her while she was a pup to having my breakfast with her every day; every memory is a happy one.The author is a founder and partner at The Reservoire - Koramangala.

