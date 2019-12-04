Home Cities Chennai

Ordinance on indirect polls challenged

Petitioner said that promulgation of an ordinance could be done only in exceptional cases and not as a substitute of the law making power of the legislature.

Published: 04th December 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A PIL petition has been filed in the Madras High Court challenging recent Ordinance 8 of the TN State Election Commission, in so far as it declared that indirect elections will be held for posts of Mayors and chairpersons in urban areas like Corporations and Municipalities.

A division bench of Justices M Satyanarayanan and R Hemalatha, before which the PIL from Pulavar Esu Mani, president of Redemption of Right, came up for hearing on Tuesday, adjourned it to December 17 with a direction to his counsel to raise additional grounds by filing appropriate affidavits, supported by documents.

Petitioner said that promulgation of an ordinance could be done only in exceptional cases and not as a substitute of the law making power of the legislature. The issuance of the ordinance was to achieve political gains and not to serve any public cause. The government, which had made an enactment for direct election of Mayors, Municipal Chairpersons, could not now take a ‘U’ turn. It showed its inconsistency. The ordinance would only encourage horse-trading. 

The explanation given by the government that it would be convenient if the Mayor and the Councilors belong to same party cannot be and should not be its concern. The idea was unreasonable, petitioner further contended.Holding that the grounds raised in the writ petition cannot be termed as legally tenable ones, the bench directed the petitioner to file additional affidavits.

Petition
Petitioner said that promul-gation of an ordinance could be done only in excep-tional cases and not as a substitute of the law making power of the legislature.

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
My father was a victim of BJP's political vendetta: Karti Chidambaram
Chidambaram granted bail after 105 days, Singhvi welcomes SC decision
Gallery
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
Argentine Lionel Messi poses with his six golden balls during the Ballon d'Or award ceremony in Paris. Messi said he hoped to carry on undimmed by age after claiming a record Golden Ball at the age of 32. (Photo | AP)
Ballon d'Or award photos: Messi bags sixth Golden Ball, Alisson wins Yachine award and Kopa Trophy for Matthijs de Ligt...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp