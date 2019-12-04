Rains in roads out 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : After a bone-dry summer, November was expected to be the month of romance with Miss Monsoon for Chennaiites. As rains lashed the city over the past weekend, reservoirs filled up, and copious amounts of kaapi and bajji were savoured to celebrate this respite. But was it too soon? Once again, the torrential downpour brought the city on its knees, reminding us of the 2015 floods. Submerged roads, countless potholes, waterlogged drains and stranded commuters — mistakes have been repeated and lessons are yet to be learned.

Reflections of life merged with the gloomy hues of grey, revealing the drama beneath the dark skies. In the eye of this storm, CE lensmen wade through waterlogged streets to capture monsoon’s fury unfold the chaos that chokes this city.