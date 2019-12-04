Three students drown to death in separate incidents

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : A 16-year-old girl from Selaiyur, a class 9 boy from Chengalpattu district and a 17-year-old boy from Kancheepuram district drowned in separate incidents on Monday.In the first incident, V Nandhini (16) a resident of South Kurinji Nagar had gone to a nearby well to wash clothes. “At the time she slipped and fell inside the well. The other girls informed the villagers and on information, rescue service team rushed to the spot. After an hour’s struggle, the body was fished out and sent to the Chrompet GH. A case was filed.

In the second incident, S Aakash (14) went missing and his friends informed the villagers, said a police officer. His body washed ashore 4 km away on Tuesday. Later, the body was sent to the Chengalpattu GH for a postmortem. Five boys took out a fishing boat and rowed it to the middle. Aakash dived in for a swim and got caught in quicksand. Search is on.