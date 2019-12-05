A box full of tasty bites

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: Chopping vegetables is a symphony to her ears. The aroma of freshly boiled meat and perfectly cooked lentils is refreshing to her senses. Preparing a home-cooked healthy food is a satisfactory experience. The kitchen is a meditative place for Gayathri Nandakumar to reflect, stay calm and whip up hearty meals. Growing up in a joint family exposed her to different cooking techniques. Elaborate lunch spreads and get-togethers are a regular affair. Her grandmothers, Brinda and Vimala, are the inspiration behind her culinary journey.

Grandmas know the best

“My grandmothers’ simple yet sumptuous recipes are prepared in a jiffy. Each one has a style, follows a set of practices, and has a few quick fixes in cooking when things don’t go as per plan. They’ve taught me that any mistake in cooking can be rectified. I always relish their traditional preparations and adore them for putting heart and soul into every meal,” said Gayathri whose tender coconut pudding is popular among friends and family.Gayathri is a graduate in civil engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy. Recollecting her early days in the kitchen, she said, “I baked a cake for my father in class five out of curiosity. It was a disaster. Another episode was that of butter chicken. I thought all it required was to sauté chicken in butter and that turned out messy too. These were small steps that led me to what I’m today. British chef Gordon Ramsay is my idol. There’s no sweet talk with him but only perfection. I follow that in my kitchen as well.”

Sustainable diet

Who knew that a journey towards fitness would transform the lifestyle of a foodie like Gayathri. She made an entrepreneurial debut with Roo’s Food Concepts in August 2019 along with her friend and partner Rahul Ravi. Through this, she offers a healthy, balanced and sustainable diet in the form of subscription boxes to her clients who hit the gym regularly and are fitness enthusiasts.

“My father is the fittest man I’ve ever known. I admire his discipline and sincerity in working out. I was always bullied for being a chubby person. So, I took up fitness as a resolution in 2017. While food and fitness go hand-in-hand, it’s natural that I chose to sharpen my culinary game by making sure my meals were right. I also realised that fitness isn’t about dimensions but ensuring you are healthy physically and mentally,” said Gayathri who works out at the Madras Cricket Club regularly.

The hardcore foodie still has her cheat days and stress-eating days. She has graduated to an all-new level for her fitness journey. She loves experimenting with food for her clients. Stuffed omelette with chicken kheema and cabbage rice is a hot-seller. “I cook out of grandmother Brinda’s kitchen. I don’t encourage my clients to starve but only be mindful of what they eat. My kitchen has no frozen packets, refined oil, or prepared food. Healthy cooking is the way forward.”

