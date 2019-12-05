A merry-making charity-driven affair

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

CHENNAI: It’s that time of the year when the city rejoices and soaks itself in the Christmas festivities. Adding more joy to the celebrations, two sisters-cum-entrepreneurs, Vijaytha Irma Edward and Vibitha Ida Edward, will be hosting a one-of-a-kind Merry Little Christmas market. From trinkets to Christmas trees, everything X’mas-related will be available under one roof.

“Christmas markets happen across the globe. Those inspired us to start one in the city. The curation process began in September and we’ve selected 20 brands from all parts of India featuring vegan clothing, upcycled jewellery, decor, arts and crafts, stationery, skin and hair care, homemade goodies and desserts,” said Vibitha, founder and designer of Vie Jewellery. Vijaytha, a baker, owns Whip N Drip.

With lots of inquiries, the response on social media has been overwhelming. Workshops on soap-making, crafting paper bags, decoupage and other artworks have been planned for children. “We chose the first weekend of the month so patrons would have enough time for their Christmas shopping and kids would be free before exams. We chose an 80-year-old bungalow of a Britisher, which is turned into a cafe, as our venue” said Vibitha.

The pop-up is also aiming to make a difference by distributing gifts to the lesser privileged. The sisters have collaborated with Ladies’ Circle, The Cherian Foundation and Round Table for a white gift donation drive. “We’ve placed white trunks at selective places in the city. People can drop their used clothes or books in good condition. We started collecting from the first week of November. These will be distributed by the foundations to orphanages and schools,” she said.

The market will also have workshops conducted by survivors from NGOs like Siragu - Empowering Women. The members will display their handmade bag collection and will also have a workshop on how to make them. Secondly, gift vouchers from The Kindness Project will be available for patrons to purchase and the proceeds will go towards different causes for underprivileged kids. The idea behind the three-day festival is to have a community gathering and a perfect weekend getaway.

Merry Little Christmas Market will be held from 11 am to 8 pm from December 6 to December 8 at 35 A, D-cafe, Bazullah Road, T Nagar. For details, call: 9962648186