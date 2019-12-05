Home Cities Chennai

Are you ready to sleep out?

Apart from financial support, the event also aims to raise awareness about the mental health problems faced by the homeless.

Published: 05th December 2019 06:30 AM

By Vaishali Vijaykumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sleeping under the stars, revelling in the silence of the night is often a romantic adventure for the privileged. But not in the case of the homeless for whom having a roof over their head is merely a dream.

World’s Big Sleep Out is a global campaign to create awareness among people to provide a basic quality of living, and raise funds for helping out the homeless population. This is the first time that around 24 Indian cities will participate in this global event. The Chennai event is being hosted by The Banyan. “We’re bringing in different stakeholders like Chennai Corporation who have a dedicated night shelter project for the homeless, police officials, NGOs working with homeless, policymakers, independent activists and youth clubs to share their experiences. The homeless will share their testimonials. There will be cultural performances as well,” said Preetha Krishnadas, assistant director of The Banyan.
Participants will contribute to the cause and volunteer with the homeless. Funds raised at this event will be directed towards the enhancement of support services for homeless persons through two charities — The World’s Biggest Sleep Out and The Banyan.

“We had a campaign called Under The Stars, two years back. A small number of people got to experience a sleep-over at a railway station in the city. This time we’re doing it on a larger scale and under an open sky at the beach. People can bring their pillows and mats or buy from counters set up at the beach. The proceedings from the collection will go towards the homeless,” she said.

Apart from financial support, the event also aims to raise awareness about the mental health problems faced by the homeless. Taking time out to talk, providiing food, smiling and acceptance — everything counts. This can further help them from feeling isolated, hopeless and succumbing to mental health problems. On the whole, it’s an exercise in solidarity and support towards our fellow citizens for whom there is no other choice, said Preetha.

One event, many takers
The event will happen across the globe with around 50,000 people from 50 different cities taking part in it. To combat the problem of homelessness, this was founded by Josh Littlejohn, MBE, and founder, Social Bite, a Scotland-based charity. The event will run in partnership with the Institute of Global Homelessness (IGH), UNICEF, USA, and the Malala Fund.

The event is scheduled from 7 pm of December 7 to 6 am of December 8 on Elliot’s Beach. For details, call: 9840964352 or visit: bigsleepout.com

