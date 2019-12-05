Home Cities Chennai

Brim, bubble and gift

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: I live in a joint family, with a total of four kids in the house. After working for two years as a software engineer, I quit my job to stay at home and take care of all the children and the elderly in the family. That’s when I studied essential oils and began making them at home,” says Rhea Gwalani, founder of Allured by Nature. She makes body and skincare products at home. “Initially I was hesitant to start a business at home. When I proposed the idea to my father-in-law, and he encouraged me,” she says.

Rhea took an online course on advanced and old herbs by Healing Heights in 2017. “I learned the properties of herbs like vetiver and khus roots, and the reaction different skin types have due to them,” says Rhea. She then went on to educate herself under the guidance of Anne-Marie, CEO and founder of Bramble Berry. “She solved my doubts on soap-making and various functions of particular herbs,” said the 36-year-old.

“In one year, I have included soaps, shampoos, foot scrubs, face masks and many more items as opposed to just essential oils and serums I had on my product list earlier,” she says. With Christmas around the corner, Rhea has been busy day and night attending to orders. “Our orders generally increase during the festive season. Sometimes I’m up till 2 am and up again at 5 am. I have recently introduced a new Christmas gift basket, which is a combination of multiple bath bombs shaped like Christmas elements like the candy cane and the tree, soaps and towels in the basket,” she says.

Rhea has added new products to her Christmas hamper this year, “I’ve been receiving a good response to the hamper. Body and skincare products make the perfect gifts and I’m tapping into that market.”
For details, call: 9840352022

