Chennai, let’s run to train the underprivileged

CHENNAI: We are part of a foundation called RCC Magnum. We are about 100 individuals from Rajasthani origin and our families have been settled in Chennai for the last 20 to 30 years. Most of us are between 25 to 35 years old,” says Prashant Accha, member of RCC Magnum Foundation.

Members of the foundation are organising Magnathon 2019, a marathon from which proceeds will go into funding the development of skills in underprivileged individuals. “We have a centre in Kanchipuram where we offer courses on mobile servicing, tailoring, beautician and wellness, etc. These courses range from 200 hours to one year,” says Prashant. The foundation has tied up with a charity partner called Hand in Hand that does a background check of students to ascertain their interest in learning the skill. They also choose students from families which cannot afford their education otherwise. “We are trying to reach out to the right people who want to learn and can use their skill to improve their lifestyles,” he says.

Students are of all age groups and study a syllabus set by the National Skill Development Council scheme (NSDC). “All students are required to be present for the minimum number of hours authorised by the NSDC, for them to be eligible to receive a certificate for the course,” says Prashant. RCC Magnum has seen many success stories in the past few years. “We had a 55-year-old student who studied mobile repair and started repairing mobile phones of his family and friends even before the course ended. He now owns a shop in his village and is making close to `15,000 a month,”he says.

The Magnathon 2019 will be held on December 8 at Olcott School, Besant Nagar. The marathon will be held in four categories — 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1.5 km (parent and kid). Registrations are priced differently depending on the distance chosen to participate — `1,000, `900, `800, `1,200, respectively.

Participants will receive t-shirts and goodie bags worth `3,000 from the foundation and sponsors.

For details, call: 9500019494