Home Cities Chennai

Chennai, let’s run to train the underprivileged

Students are of all age groups and study a syllabus set by the National Skill Development Council scheme (NSDC).

Published: 05th December 2019 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2019 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Naaz Ghani
Express News Service

CHENNAI: We are part of a foundation called RCC Magnum. We are about 100 individuals from Rajasthani origin and our families have been settled in Chennai for the last 20 to 30 years. Most of us are between 25 to 35 years old,” says Prashant Accha, member of RCC Magnum Foundation.

Members of the foundation are organising Magnathon 2019, a marathon from which proceeds will go into funding the development of skills in underprivileged individuals. “We have a centre in Kanchipuram where we offer courses on mobile servicing, tailoring, beautician and wellness, etc. These courses range from 200 hours to one year,” says Prashant. The foundation has tied up with a charity partner called Hand in Hand that does a background check of students to ascertain their interest in learning the skill. They also choose students from families which cannot afford their education otherwise. “We are trying to reach out to the right people who want to learn and can use their skill to improve their lifestyles,” he says.

Students are of all age groups and study a syllabus set by the National Skill Development Council scheme (NSDC). “All students are required to be present for the minimum number of hours authorised by the NSDC, for them to be eligible to receive a certificate for the course,” says Prashant. RCC Magnum has seen many success stories in the past few years. “We had a 55-year-old student who studied mobile repair and started repairing mobile phones of his family and friends even before the course ended. He now owns a shop in his village and is making close to `15,000 a month,”he says.

The Magnathon 2019 will be held on December 8 at Olcott School, Besant Nagar. The marathon will be held in four categories — 21 km, 10 km, 5 km and 1.5 km (parent and kid). Registrations are priced differently depending on the distance chosen to participate — `1,000, `900, `800, `1,200, respectively.
Participants will receive t-shirts and goodie bags worth `3,000 from the foundation and sponsors.
For details, call: 9500019494

Stay up to date on all the latest Chennai news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Techie Shanmuga Subramanian | Ashwin Prasath
Are they Vikram debris? ISRO advisor questions NASA’s claim of locating lunar lander
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)
Revenue shortfall: Government looks to tax GST-exempt items
On that fateful day, Nivedha (18) and Ramanathan (15) were sleeping at their aunt Sivakami's house in Nadur. They had lost their mother seven years ago after she fell from a building in Mettupalayam. (Photo | EPS)
Man, who lost his children in TN wall collapse, donates their eyes
Self-styled godman Nithyananda
Fugitive godman Nithyananda buys island, forms own 'nation' near Ecuador

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Onion price hike: Congress MPs stage protest in Parliament premises
On Jayalalithaa's death anniversary, AIADMK takes out peace rally
Gallery
Bollywood favorites put their best fashion foot forward while attending the latest edition of Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards on Tuesday. (Photo |Instagram, PTI)
Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt and Kartik Aryan win big
Record temperatures - Temperatures in July 2019 were the hottest ever recorded globally at an average of 16.75 degrees Celsius (more than 62 Fahrenheit) for the planet, the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced. A heatwave in Europe
From the longest flight to the smallest baby: 10 records set in 2019!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp